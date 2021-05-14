Editor's Note: For the remainder of the school year, The University Star will take on “The 11% Project," an examination of Black students at Texas State through History, Election, Hometowns, Activism, Creatives and 10 years from now.
In the final installment of The 11% Project, Black students at Texas State, including from The Star, discuss what they feel it means to be Black at the university, and what their hopes are for other Black students over the next several years.
Video produced by Jaden Edison
Music: Lift Every Voice and Sing Instrumental
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4IhQ...)
Aloe Blacc - I Need a Dollar (Instrumental)
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32fEa...)
