In their first live action of the season, Texas State basketball defeated the Cameron University Aggies 90-65 in Strahan Arena on Wednesday night.
The exhibition game served as a mini-preseason for the Bobcats, giving the team an opportunity to see how everyone looks before the games actually start counting. That's especially important for this year's team, as it's relying on more younger players than in seasons past.
"We have some new people in new places, so what's important for us is to get the experience," Johnson said in a post-game press conference. "We've been good the last couple of years because we've been experienced. This is the youngest we've been in a very long time. I was happy with the outcome tonight."
One of Texas State's newest additions shined Wednesday night. Junior guard Brandon Davis, a transfer from Loyola New Orleans, led all scorers on the night with 23 points, while also adding seven rebounds.
Senior forward Tyrell Morgan, the night's leader in minutes played, stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and added 3 steals.
The 'Cats came out strong with their first bucket coming on a fast-break assist from senior guard Drue Drinnon to Morgan for the left-hand jam.
Texas State would continue to pour in the points and Cameron matched the Bobcats' effort for the first five minutes. A tough three from Cameron senior guard Colt Savage would knot the game up at 10-10 with 15:20 to play in the half.
Then, a three from Drinnon and lockdown defense sparked a 15-1 run for Texas State that would put it up 25-11 before Cameron got out of its funk.
The Aggies were able to close the gap to just seven at 29-22 thanks to a triplet of three-pointers.
The Bobcats would retake control with intense defense and a few strong plays in the paint from Morgan. However, Cameron's hot half from distance kept them in the game. The Aggies connected on 61.5% of its three-point attempts in the first frame. The two teams would enter the break with the score at 46-35.
After the intermission, the Texas State defense came out refocused allowing the Bobcats to go on a 19-10 run in the first five minutes of the second half, putting them up 65-45.
Texas State took its largest lead of the night on a put-back from sophomore forward Brandon Love that brought the score to 88-59.
The Bobcats dominated the paint, outscoring Cameron 46-26 inside, including 14 second-chance points.
The Aggie's hot hand cooled off in the second half as they shot just 16.7% after the break. Junior forward DeSean Munson led Cameron in scoring with 17 points.
Texas State officially begins its season in its next game against Washington State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington.
