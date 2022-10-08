Texas State soccer (3-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) struggled to gain the lead in a loss against James Madison University (4-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) on Thursday night by a score of 1-3.
Texas State came strong on the offensive side taking 11 shots on goal, but just couldn't find a way to get them through the net consistently.
Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said he's proud of his team for fighting against a talented James Madison team.
"I thought we had really great opportunities to score at the second half, but they [James Madison] just countered us every time," Holeman said. "As far as Sunday [against Louisiana] goes, I think we should just continue to do what we're doing and the results will come."
The Bobcats got off to a rough start in the first 45 minutes of the game, allowing James Madison to bring pressure early on in the game.
In the 37th minute, James Madison senior forward Lidia Nduka put the ball in the back of the net, giving the Dukes a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Dukes tacked on two more goals to make it 3-0.
After the first half, the Bobcats were down 0-1 despite having three shots on goal and two fouls with only two corner kicks, compared to James Madison who had six shots on goal and two fouls but only one corner kick.
Sophomore midfielder Madi Goss scored the lone goal in the 79th minute for the Bobcats with a penalty kick, ending the shutout for James Madison and making the score 3-1.
The Bobcats will continue its season against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Home Bank Soccer Facility in Lafayette.
