'Cats Walk is a weekly segment that will highlight Texas State's most fashion-forward students. Each week, Web Editor Monica Vargas will talk to a different Bobcat fashionista about style, self-love and Texas State
For this segment, Monica interviewed animal science sophomore Danielle Rugemer.
Danielle is sporting her chic bell-bottom pants, with a light plaid tank top, comfy crocs, boho bag and summer shades while she checks out books in Alkek Library.
Danielle's favorite quote is "Nothing can be loved or hated unless it's first understood" from Leonardo Da Vinci.
Vargas: Danielle, what would you say you absolutely love and appreciate about who you are?
Danielle Rugemer: I love that I am a genuine person, have an optimistic view of life and am confident within my own skin.
Vargas: Where does the name Rugemer originate from if you don't mind me asking you?
Danielle Rugemer: My last name is German; I don't speak any but would like to learn it.
Vargas: Are you originally from Texas? Do you live near?
Danielle Rugemer: I'm originally from Reno, Nevada, and moved to Cibolo, Texas eight years ago.
Vargas: So many schools to choose from in the country, why Texas State?
Danielle Rugemer: This school is so diverse, has so much history which includes Lyndon B. Johnson, and so much greenery and beauty. There are outdoors to explore on-campus, swimming, the river and multiple opportunities for fun hangouts.
Vargas: What inspired you to major in animal science?
Danielle Rugemer: When I was a little girl, I always enjoyed helping heal the animals and taking care of them. I want to be a part of the healing of the animals that need it, through medicine. Animals can't talk, and I enjoy learning the anatomy of animals which would help me assist with their well-being.
Vargas: What has been your favorite class so far at Texas State?
Danielle Rugemer: Chemistry. I enjoy lab and exploration in science; seeing things happen with experiments.
Vargas: What is your dream after Texas State?
Danielle Rugemer: Buying a house, starting my own practice as a veterinarian and getting two dogs, preferably Shih Tzus, and putting bows on them.
Vargas: What do you do when you are not studying for classes?
Danielle Rugemer: In my off time from school, I enjoy anime, drawing, writing songs and reading poetry. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu — I love watching TV shows. One of my favorite shows is called "Too Cute" which is about puppies in progression.
Vargas: Any favorite movies and bands?
Danielle Rugemer: My favorite film would be "Gone with the Wind". My favorite [artist] is Rex Orange County. I love his albums.
Vargas: Okay so tell me, what are your favorite stores to shop at?
Danielle Rugemer: I shop at Pacsun and Papaya. I shop at those stores because they have new trendy clothes and also carry various styles.
Vargas: Finally, what are some words of advice you would give to new students at Texas State?
Danielle Rugemer: Upcoming students: take one day at a time. Don't stress in your lecture and lab classes, be open to new friendships and join organizations and clubs. Try to experience it all, the newness to college.
Danielle Rugemer's Instagram: @dani_rugemer
To keep up with students featured in 'Cats Walk, visit The University Star's Instagram: @universitystar.
