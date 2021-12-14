Coming off a 101-54 smackdown win against Southwestern, Texas State men's basketball (7-2) looks to keep the ball rolling as it faces the Lamar Cardinals (2-8) on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats’ last game was a full display of everything this team could do. Once again, they were able to capitalize off turnovers, scoring 26 points after a giveaway. They also won the battle in the paint by out-rebounding Southwestern 38-29 and scoring a whopping 50 points around the rim.
Senior forward Isiah Small notched a season high of 21 points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Senior guard Caleb Asberry chipped in 20 points of his own, with 12 of those coming from three-point land on 50% shooting. Senior forward Nighael Ceaser continued to thrive in his sixth man role, finishing the night with 13 points and six boards.
Lamar is coming off a loss after falling short to UT Arlington 56-47. After trailing 31-12 at half, the Cardinals rallied and outscored UT Arlington by 10 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.
Poor shooting was to blame for the Lamar’s loss. The team finished the game shooting 25.8% from the field and 20% from distance.
Senior guard Davion Buster was the Cardinals top scorer with 21 points, but only connected on seven of his 22 attempts. Junior forward Mason Senigaur was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 10 points. Other than senior guard C.J. Roberts, who added eight points, no other Cardinal could make more than one shot.
The Cats’ have a 7-8 all-time record against Lamar, with Texas State currently holding a three-game win-streak over the Cardinals. The last time the teams met resulted in a 70-60 victory for the Bobcats on March 16, 2017.
Texas State will face Lamar at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The game will air on ESPN+
