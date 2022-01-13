SMHS_BW_July 6, 2017

The City of San Marcos will distribute free COVID-19 take home tests on Monday, Jan. 17 at San Marcos High School between 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies last. 

Tests are limited and are only for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who require a negative COVID-19 test to return to school or work. 

Vehicles may begin forming a line at the distribution site at 4 p.m. The city advises those interested in joining the line to enter the school's parking lot through the State Highway 123 entrance. 

All at-home test results can be reported to the Hays County Local Health Department online

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.