The City of San Marcos will distribute free COVID-19 take home tests on Monday, Jan. 17 at San Marcos High School between 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies last.
Tests are limited and are only for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who require a negative COVID-19 test to return to school or work.
Vehicles may begin forming a line at the distribution site at 4 p.m. The city advises those interested in joining the line to enter the school's parking lot through the State Highway 123 entrance.
All at-home test results can be reported to the Hays County Local Health Department online.
