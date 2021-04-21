The Hays County Commissioners Court adopted proclamations declaring April 24 through May 1 as National Infant Immunization Week at its April 20 meeting.
Hays County Medical Epidemiologist Eric Schneider discussed the importance of encouraging parents to vaccinate their children. He says it takes a "community effort" to make public health programs work effectively.
"The Hays County Local Health Department wants to use National Infant Immunization Week to encourage parents to vaccinate their children on time, and to be sure to complete all of the recommended series of doses,” Schneider says.
While on the topic of vaccinations, Schneider says the Hays County Local Health Department and Live Oak Health Partners will provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on May 3-4. No appointment or insurance is necessary to receive a vaccine.
Commissioners also declared April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, National Donate Life Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Hays County.
Hays-Caldwell Women's Center (HCWC) Executive Director Melissa Rodriguez says the center served 693 survivors of sexual assault in 2020.
“A significant amount of that number are adults who are sexually abused as children who either did not get appropriate protection in their younger years or never told anyone and are still struggling with their sexual assaults," Rodriguez says. "Obviously, we also want to recognize we live in a university town where sexual assault is a pervasive issue along with dating violence, and we do serve the community as well."
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra provided information regarding the county and Texas State's joint mass vaccination event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22. He says the county continues to push for countywide vaccination efforts.
"Of course, now we're so grateful that our Hays County Local Health Department along with libel partners is managing the vaccination effort, where we've reached the point in this whole process where they could get away with no appointment necessary and it doesn’t become a real calamity," Becerra says.
Becerra adds he appreciates those who stepped up and helped the community throughout the pandemic and vaccine distribution process.
“That’s a lot of work that’s gone on, tons and tons of volunteers, serving their communities in ways that we have never asked, and I am so grateful to see it,” Becerra says.
Hays County Emergency Services Office Director Mike Jones says individuals can register for the joint vaccination event by calling 833-521-2766. Walk-ups will be accepted at the vaccination site for those unable to register beforehand.
Commissioners approved Deputy Daniel Duggins as a regular full-time Deputy Constable in the Hays County Constable Precinct 5 Office.
The court also accepted a proposal for the installation of a replacement HVAC System at the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center and approved specifications for the IFB 2021-B06 RM 3237 roundabout. Purchases to solicit bids and advertisements were also approved and commissioners discussed possible actions to raise awareness on the roundabout's progression.
Commissioners discussed proposed bills in the 87th regular session of the Texas Legislature and declared a motion to oppose HB 4618 due to the writing of the bill and for not agreeing with the bill in its entirety.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information, visit its website.
