The Hays County Commissioners Court provided information regarding future evening and night COVID-19 vaccination sites at its April 27 meeting.
The vaccination sites aim to cater to individuals who work during regular hours of the day. The first evening site is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. on April 30 at Sinai Pentecostal Church located at 208 Laredo St.
The court also adopted proclamations declaring April 25 to May 2 as Soil & Water Stewardship Week. Soil & Water Stewardship Week encourages community members to continue to preserve natural resources like fertile soil and clean water.
During the meeting's COVID-19 updates, Emergency Services Office Director Mike Jones says Texas State and Hays County vaccinated 2,403 citizens at their April 22 joint mass vaccination site.
The commissioners also approved out-of-state travel for Detective Nelson Wray to attend the Mac Forensics Training Course from May 31 to June 11 in Hoover, Alabama. The training will involve Apple Inc. technologies. Support Services Bureau Captain Mark Cumberland says the training is government-funded and vital to Wray's position.
“It’s primary investigations that focus on or anything based on computers, so like child pornography, major things he investigates, so it is critical that he goes to this training,” Cumberland says.
A donation of law enforcement supplies valued at $7,200 to the Hays County Sheriff's Office was accepted. 96 units of nasal spray were included in the donation which can be used in cases linked to opioid overdose. Commissioner Lon Shell fully supported accepting the donation. He says it will increase assistance when dealing with an overdose.
“The action being asked of the court is to accept the donation made to our Sheriff's Office for something that can be very important with the interaction with an individual that is suffering from an overdose," Shell says. "I can't imagine we would not want our officers equipped with something like this that could help someone potentially save lives, bring a solution to a problem."
Nathan Mendenhall, the Hays County fire marshal, presented a discussion about crafting countywide procedure plans for temporary diversions of traffic during civic events, such as festivals, that temporarily use county roads.
No action was taken to adopt any new traffic procedures, but commissioners provided suggestions on how to better navigate traffic diversions, including informing commissioners about road closure times so they can inform county residents.
The commissioners also granted upcoming compensation to emergency personnel who worked during the February 2021 winter storm.
The commissioners also authorized the continuation of the Local Disaster Declaration.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.