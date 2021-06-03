At its June 1 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court discussed plans to lower the number of COVID-19 vaccine distribution clinics to account for the decreasing demand of vaccines.
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations in the county is lowering. However, as of June 1, he says there have been no reports of wasted vaccines in the county.
“[Vaccine] demand has reached its crest, and that high demand is now in the rear-view mirror,” Becerra says.
A proclamation was adopted by the court declaring June 2021 as a month-long celebration of Juneteenth in Hays County. Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, as the date when enslaved people in Texas received freedom two and a half years after the U.S. 1863 Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Vanessa Westbrook of the Hays County Historical Commission and African American Heritage Committee chair says numerous celebrations have been planned for cities across the county.
“Cities in your districts have planned a variety of events and activities, from research reports and panel discussions to art exhibits and open space events,” Westbrook says. “People across the country, people of all cultures, nationalities and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.”
The commissioners also approved out-of-state travel for officer Denise Lewis to attend the Navigator Conference from July 13-15, in Las Vegas. Out-of-state travel was approved for Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Michael Briggs to attend the National Homeland Security Conference in Las Vegas from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 as well.
Commissioners agreed to cancel the courts' regular meetings scheduled for June 8, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 31, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more information visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.