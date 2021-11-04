Texas State's Faculty Senate submitted votes on its cyber-harassment policy and addressed concerns over the functionality of Bobcat Trace at its Nov. 3 meeting.
The cyber-harassment policy was in question at the Senate's previous meeting where members discussed if the policy would be considered a stand-alone policy or if it will be housed under a similar policy, UPS OU4446. Senators debated if this policy would be an appropriate extension of the domain for Texas State to control.
In an unanimous decision, the Senate determined the cyber-harassment policy would be better housed as a stand-alone policy.
The Senate also finalized questions for the President's Academic Advisory Group meeting on Nov. 10 that will include matters of mandatory vaccination for faculty, missing Bobcat Trace notifications and the recent letter from Director of Athletics Don Coryell.
The letter addressed Coryell's disappointment with Texas State football's performance this season. Coryell also stated the athletics department intends to allocate additional funding into recruiting and bettering the team for next year. Senators questioned the approval of this message and will discuss it at the next meeting.
With COVID-19 as a major concern for the Faculty Senate members, they discussed the lack of Bobcat Trace notifications for students and how some messages have automatically been drafted in students' junk mail inboxes.
They also discussed the new vaccine mandate President Joe Biden introduced for federally-funded employees that goes against the state order from Gov. Greg Abbott. Senate members expressed curiosity about whether the university will mandate vaccines for its employees.
