As of May 13, Hays County has authorized fully vaccinated individuals to resume activities without the need for facial coverings or social distancing.
This authorization comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on the use of masks which states those who are fully vaccinated are no longer encouraged to wear face masks.
Federal, state, local tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, such as local businesses and workplace guidance can still enforce the use of facial coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.