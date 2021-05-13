Face mask

A face mask is left on the ground on Texas State's campus. 

As of May 13, Hays County has authorized fully vaccinated individuals to resume activities without the need for facial coverings or social distancing. 

This authorization comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on the use of masks which states those who are fully vaccinated are no longer encouraged to wear face masks. 

Federal, state, local tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, such as local businesses and workplace guidance can still enforce the use of facial coverings. 

