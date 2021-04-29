Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra created after-hour vaccination clinics that will administer Moderna vaccines. The clinics will start April 30 and last from 5 -10 p.m. at various locations and will allow no appointment walk-ups.
The locations of the of the first clinics will be:
- Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St., San Marcos on April 30
- Santa Cruz Church, 1100 Main St., Buda on May 4
- Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr., San Marcos on May 13
“I am eternally grateful to the U.S. Hispanic Contractor Association President, Frank Fuentes, for helping us in this critical effort during this critical time. TDEM also continues to help the Office of Emergency Management to coordinate additional no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics,” Becerra says. “Later hours may offer more flexibility for those in our community who might have challenges in getting to a clinic by 8 p.m.”
Those who get vaccinated will receive their second dose four weeks after they receive their first vaccination. Becerra says his office is working to secure more locations for additional clinics at later dates.
The Moderna clinics will be separate from the Hays County Local Health Department clinics and will not be using doses allocated to the health department by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccination updates as any additional information is released.
