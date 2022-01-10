Note: Due to technical difficulties, the Hays County Local Health Department could only provide a partial update on Jan. 10. A complete update will be reported on Jan. 11.
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 1,081 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Jan. 10, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 37,041 and total active cases to 5,213. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 5,617.
The total number of hospitalizations is 1,436 and total current hospitalizations is 21. The county reports 13 unvaccinated people and eight fully vaccinated persons are hospitalized. Seven unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated patients are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
