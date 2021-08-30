Note: Several of the fatalities reported occurred from Aug. 21- 27 but were just received by the Hays County Local Health Department.
The Hays County Local Health Department reports 11 new COVID-19-related fatalities Aug. 28-30, a Buda man in his 60s, a Dripping Springs man in his 70s, three Kyle men in their 60s, two Kyle men in their 50s, a Kyle woman in her 80s, a Niederwald woman in her 50s, a San Marcos man in his 80s, and a Wimberley man in his 60s. There have been a total of 318 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 274 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 423 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 25,142, total active cases to 2,024 and recoveries to 22,800. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 3,299.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 717, 632 and 343 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 221,557. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,183 and total current hospitalizations is 60 after 31 people were hospitalized and 19 were discharged.
The county reports 53 unvaccinated people and seven fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 33 unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated patient are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
