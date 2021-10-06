The Hays County Local Health Department reports two new COVID-19-related fatalities Oct. 6, an Buda man in his 70s and a Wimberley man in his 70s.
The county also reported 61 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 126 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 28,857, total active cases to 878 and recoveries to 27,604. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 1,557.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 208, 275 and 166 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 259,703. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,316 and total current hospitalizations is 40 after five people were hospitalized and three were discharged.
The county reports 33 unvaccinated people and seven fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 24 unvaccinated patients and three fully vaccinated patients are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
