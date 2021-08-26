The Hays County Local Health Department reports three new COVID-19-related fatalities Aug. 26, a Kyle woman in her 90s, a Kyle man in his 30s and a San Marcos woman in her 60s. There have been a total of 307 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 172 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 169 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 24,675, total active cases to 2,184 and recoveries to 22,184. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 3,291.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 777, 746 and 347 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 218,138. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,148 and total current hospitalizations is 47 after three people were hospitalized and eight were discharged. The total number of fatalities in the county is 307.
The county reports 38 unvaccinated people and nine fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 29 unvaccinated patients and three fully vaccinated patient are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
