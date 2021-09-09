The Hays County Local Health Department reports three new COVID-19-related fatalities Sept. 9, a man from Kyle in his 40s, a San Marcos man in his 70s and a Uhland man in his 40s. There have been a total of 333 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 243 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 169 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 26,620, total active cases to 1,977 and recoveries to 24,310. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 3,025.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 668, 566 and 355 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 234,306. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,213 and total current hospitalizations is 60 after nine people were hospitalized and four were discharged.
The county reports 52 unvaccinated people and eight fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 31 unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated patients are in the ICU.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
