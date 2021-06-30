The Hays County Local Health Department reports 35 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 19,126, total active cases to 165 and recoveries to 18,700.
There have been a total of 261 COVID-19-related fatalities in the county since the start of the pandemic. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 232. San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 28, 68 and 34 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 179,961. The total number of hospitalizations is 916 and total current hospitalizations is two after zero people were hospitalized and zero were discharged.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
