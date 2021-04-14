Hays County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reports 48 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 recoveries through April 13-14, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,648, total active cases to 524 and recoveries to 16,883. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 705.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 219, 137 and 90 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 150,857. The total number of hospitalizations is 814 and total current hospitalizations is 12 after four people were hospitalized and two were discharged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.