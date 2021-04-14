You have permission to edit this article.
Hays County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

Hays County COVID-19 Update
By Michele Dupont

The Hays County Local Health Department reports 48 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 recoveries through April 13-14, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 17,648, total active cases to 524 and recoveries to 16,883. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 705.

San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 219, 137 and 90 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 150,857. The total number of hospitalizations is 814 and total current hospitalizations is 12 after four people were hospitalized and two were discharged.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here

