The Hays County Local Health Department reports five new COVID-19-related fatalities Sept. 15, a Buda man in his 60s, a Buda woman in her 90s, two Kyle men in their 60s and a Uhland woman in her 60s. There have been a total of 345 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 152 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 190 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 27,365, total active cases to 1,858 and recoveries to 25,192. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 2,923.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 571, 563 and 336 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 240,919. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,245 and total current hospitalizations is 56 after four people were hospitalized and five were discharged.
The county reports 53 unvaccinated people and three fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 3o unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated patient are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
