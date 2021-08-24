The Hays County Local Health Department reports five new COVID-19-related fatalities Aug. 24, an Austin man in his 80s, a Buda woman in her 40s, a Kyle woman in her 80s, a Kyle woman in her 70s and a San Marcos woman in her 60s. There have been a total of 303 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 203 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 238 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 24,310, total active cases to 2,222 and recoveries to 21,785. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 3,163.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 766, 798 and 352 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 215,872. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,134 and total current hospitalizations is 50 after six people were hospitalized and seven were discharged. The county reports 38 unvaccinated people and 11 fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 30 unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated patient is in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
