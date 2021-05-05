The Hays County Local Health Department reports 74 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and1 03 recoveries May 5, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 18,510, total active cases to 531 and recoveries to 17,739. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 865.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 178, 144 and 110 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 162,816. The total number of hospitalizations is 856 and total current hospitalizations is 16 after three people were hospitalized and one person was discharged. The total number of fatalities in the county is 240.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.