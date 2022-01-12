The Hays County Local Health Department reports four new COVID-19-related fatalities Jan 12, 2021: a San Marcos woman in her 80s, a Buda man in his 50s, a Buda man in his 70s and a Kyle woman in her 90s. There have been a total of 420 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 362 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 38,776, total active cases to 7,154 and recoveries to 31,202. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 7,807.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 319,168. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,451, and total current hospitalizations is 22 after 11 people were hospitalized and 10 were discharged.
The county reports 11 unvaccinated people and 11 fully vaccinated persons are hospitalized. Five unvaccinated and two patients who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
