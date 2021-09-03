The Hays County Local Health Department reports one new COVID-19-related fatality Sep.3, a San Marcos woman in her 40s. There have been a total of 324 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 154 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23,403 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 25,838, total active cases to 2,111 and recoveries to 23,403. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 3,184.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 719, 621 and 390 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 227,713. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,187 and total current hospitalizations is 56 after two people were hospitalized and three were discharged.
The county reports 47 unvaccinated people and nine fully vaccinated people are hospitalized. 31 unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated patients are in the ICU.
