The Hays County Local Health Department reports three new COVID-19-related fatalities Oct. 12, a Kyle man in his 50s, a Kyle woman in her 80s and a Wimberley woman in her 40s. There have been a total of 382 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 174 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 257 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,137, total active cases to 741 and recoveries to 28,014. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 1,312.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 146, 245 and 164 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 263,340. The total number of hospitalizations is 1,323 and total current hospitalizations is 26 after nine people were hospitalized and 15 people were discharged.
The county reports 25 unvaccinated people and one fully vaccinated person are hospitalized. 15 unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated patient are in the ICU.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
