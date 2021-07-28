The Hays County Local Health Department reports two new COVID-19 related fatalities July 28, a Buda woman in her 60s and an 18-year-old San Marcos woman. There have been a total of 268 fatalities in the county.
The county also reported 256 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 54 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 20,312, total active cases to 915 and recoveries to 19,129. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 1,128.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 226, 291 and 220 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 190,400. The total number of hospitalizations is 973 and total current hospitalizations is 29 after five people were hospitalized and seven were discharged.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
