Hays County Office of Emergency Services will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sept. 11 at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle. The fair gives citizens the chance to train and prepare for natural disasters and emergencies, including fires, weather storms, COVID-19 protocols and more.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can expect to take classes on emergency safety, learn how to make preparedness kits, talk to first responders and find out more about the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
Other classes provided at the fair are: Stop the Bleed (tourniquets); Citizen Response Active Shooter Events (CRASE); CPR take 10, FireWise (Wildland Fire Home Preparation), Standard Response Protocol (SRP) business and school response for sheltering in place and evacuations.
Vendors will also be stationed throughout the event, offering assistance on insurance coverage, financial issues or advice on what documents to take in case of a quick evacuation.
For more information about the Hays County Emergency Preparedness Fair visit the Hays Informed site.
