The Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) has invited Hays County residents to attend the ‘Immunization and Vaccine Community Forum’ on August 18 and August 25 at Gemstone Palace in Kyle, Texas.
The forums are part of Hay's County's new initiative, the Health Hays Forum Series. The Aug. 18 forum will be conducted in Spanish, and the Aug. 25 forum will be in English.
Both events will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Local pediatricians and epidemiologists will be in attendance to shed light on the importance of vaccines and answer questions from attendees.
“Hays County Local Health Department wants to help the community be educated about which vaccines your child needs over the years and how these vaccines really do help protect your child,” Health Equity and Community Engagement Program Manager Matthew Gonzales said in a press release. “We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future and to being a resource for the people of Hays County.”
The forum will be broken down into two sections; one taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. which will act as a 'come-and-go style,’ while the second section is the presentation from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
During the ‘come-and-go style,’ attendees have the opportunity to explore displays from local community health resources such as HCLHD, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), CommuniCare and Hays Latinos United.
The HCLHD plans to host more forums in the future regarding different topics each month. According to Hays County News, upcoming topics include Latino health and sexual health.
Each forum of the series will be held in different locations throughout Hays County.
Gemstone Palace is located at 1101 Bunton Creek Rd. in Kyle, Texas.
For more information about the health forums, visit the Hays County Local Health Department's Facebook.
