As COVID-19 cases rise in the county and state, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued an executive order mandating face masks for all K-12 public schools in the county.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 15 and will continue to be enforced until modified or terminated by the judge.
All students, staff and visitors over the age of two are required to wear a face mask while on school property, including school buses. According to the mandate, principals, responsible staff members or administrators may determine if students, staff and visitors do not have to wear a mask in certain settings.
Becerra's order states the Delta variant has led to increased hospital admissions in the county, including admission of pediatric patients.
"Currently, 70% of all the 12-15 age group are unvaccinated, and children under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine at all. Masks are their only line of defense," Becerra says in a press release.
School districts across Texas, including San Marcos CISD, have already mandated facial coverings for the upcoming school year, acting against Gov. Greg Abbott's May executive order which prohibits government-funded offices and buildings from mandating masks.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.