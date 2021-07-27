With Hays County COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Judge Ruben Becerra and county officials took to Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon to encourage the public to get vaccinated and recommended the use of face masks.
As of July 26, there are 715 active cases of COVID-19 in the county — this is over a quadruple of cases from June 28 when there was 144 active cases.
Additionally, there are 31 Hays County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Out of the 31 hospitalized, 27 are unvaccinated, according to Becerra.
"I encourage you to please take on the vaccine if you have not taken it," Becerra says in the Facebook Live.
Approximately 55% of Hays County residents 12 years old and older along with 85% of those 65 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
The county will to continue to push for vaccinations and will open three additional Pfizer vaccination sites on July 29:
- Old Walnut Springs School located on 300 Sportsplex Drive in Dripping Springs
- Redwood Baptist Church located on 2050 Poplar St. in San Marcos
- Scudder Primary School located on 400 Green Acres Drive in Wimberley
Vaccine locations will be open from 1-8 p.m.
The Hays County Health Department located on 401 Broadway in San Marcos will continue to offer vaccines Monday thru Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
All county vaccine sites are barrier free meaning no identification is required.
