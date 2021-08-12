The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (SMCISD) Board of Trustees adopted a resolution mandating masks for the fall semester during a special meeting on Aug. 12
In May, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting the enforcement of masks in government-funded public offices and buildings, including public schools. Institutions can be fined up to $1,000 if they disobey the order. As COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, many public schools across the state have acted against Abbott's executive order.
During the meeting's public forum, community members and parents expressed concern that the school board would be fined for enforcing a mandate and debated that masks take away the educational growth of students and at-risk students as those under the age of 12 are unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The vote to approve the mandate passed 6-7 with District 4 Single-Member Kathy Hansen voting against. The trustees agreed to enforce the mandate until January 2022, when they will evaluate the COVID-19 situation before deciding to continue or lift the mandate.
As of now, the board cannot estimate the number of students that will attend in the fall nor can they estimate financial loss from fewer students attending.
SMCISD will continue to promote social distancing and has 50,000 disposable masks and 50-gallon containers of cleaning disinfectant prepared for the school year.
