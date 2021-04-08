sewell

A ‘No Trespassing’ warning sign is posted on a fence, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, outside of Sewell Park.

Texas State President Denise Trauth announced via Twitter the university intends to keep Sewell Park closed until the end of the spring semester, however, arrangements will be made for May graduates to participate in the traditional river jump. 

Students graduating on May 13-14 will receive details on the arrangements via email. 

Trauth says in the statement depending on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates, the university hopes to reopen Sewell Park later this summer. 

The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

