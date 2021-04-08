Texas State President Denise Trauth announced via Twitter the university intends to keep Sewell Park closed until the end of the spring semester, however, arrangements will be made for May graduates to participate in the traditional river jump.
Students graduating on May 13-14 will receive details on the arrangements via email.
Trauth says in the statement depending on COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates, the university hopes to reopen Sewell Park later this summer.
The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.