Texas State and Hays County will host a joint mass vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22 for all Hays County residents and Texas State community members over the ages of 16.
Vaccinations will be administered at the University Events Center on Charles Austin Drive. As of now, only Pfizer vaccines will be distributed.
Sign-up is available via the Hays County Informed website. Pre-registration is suggested before visiting the vaccination site. Walk-ins are allowed but the promise of vaccination is not definite.
Parking will be available at the University Coliseum lot close to Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive. Those receiving vaccines are asked to not arrive before their scheduled time in order to control wait times.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled for Wednesday, May 12.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccination updates as any additional information is released.
