In a campus-wide email, Texas State President Denise Trauth informed the university community in-person classes and activities are expected to return by the fall semester.
A virtual town hall is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 20 to allow the campus community to share any questions or concerns with the return to in-person campus life.
Updates on the latest COVID-19 transmission patterns and the status of mass vaccinations will be provided by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emilio Carranco during the town hall. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Gene Bourgeois will also provide information on the structure of summer and fall classes.
The University Star will provide any updates as additional information becomes available.
