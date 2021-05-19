Texas State has lifted its mask mandate, effective immediately, following Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-36.
In a campus-wide email from University President Denise Trauth, Trauth states masks are no longer required for students, faculty, staff and visitors at any university facility or event, indoors or outdoors at the university.
Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, which was signed on May 18, bans governmental entities such as county, city, school districts and public health authorities, from requiring individuals to wear a mask or facial covering. Since Texas State is a state-funded institution, the order applies to the university.
The university is seeking clarification from the Governor's Office to see if the order applies to the Student Health Center and healthcare clinics on the Round Rock Campus.
Texas State's classroom capacity limits and in-person large event limits intend to remain in place through the end of the summer. Other on-campus health and safety measures also remain in place. Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available on the university's San Marcos campus.
"As the COVID-19 situation improves, and as vaccines become more readily available, it is still important to remain vigilant in practicing the prevention measures that have protected us throughout this pandemic," Trauth says in the statement. "We still recommend face coverings, social distancing and good hygiene."
