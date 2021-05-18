As of May 17, Texas State will no longer require face masks to be worn while outdoors on campus, but face masks must still be worn while indoors on both campuses.
This statement came from Dr. Emilio Carranco, Chief Medical Officer for the university, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on the use of masks to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks both indoors and outdoors.
In addition to this alteration of its guidelines, the University recommends that unvaccinated persons continue to practice all prevention methods, including wearing face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot be achieved.
Beginning May 24th, faculty, staff or students wanting to be vaccinated can call the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 to schedule an appointment. Vaccinations will be available Monday – Friday.
Free COVID-19 testing will remain on the San Marcos campus throughout the summer, available Monday – Friday at Flowers Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.