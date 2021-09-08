Texas State’s COVID-19 dashboard added 46 new student cases and one new faculty/staff cases Sept. 8.
According to the dashboard, 248 cases are considered active. A total of 790 students and 44 faculty/staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 30 days.
The dashboard states that numbers include positive COVID-19 test results for students, faculty and staff who tested at the Student Health Center or reported positive results after being tested at other sites. Results received from other sites are added to the graph based on the test date.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
(2) comments
Texas State Estimated COVID-19 Population is now around 2%, and rising (790/38,100 population). If President Denise Trauth Cares About The Well Being Of The Greater Texas State Community She Will: Mandate Mask Wearing On Campus, COVID-19 Negative test for In Person Classes NOW. 🇺🇸
Trend is not looking good, looks like action will be needed sooner rather than later.
