Texas State will launch a vaccine incentive program on Sept. 7. Students, faculty and staff who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win prizes.
Individuals who were vaccinated off campus or who are already fully vaccinated are also eligible for the program. Students, faculty and staff must submit an online form to enter the drawing.
The university will award students two $500 prizes per week in addition to one employee red parking pass for the spring 2022 semester.
Faculty and staff can win one $500 prize per week and one reserved parking pass for the spring 2022 semester.
Students who get vaccinated at the Student Health Center on the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses between Sept. 7 thru Oct. 10 will receive $10 in Bobcat Bucks.
Vaccines must be recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
For more information visit Texas State's Vaccine Recognition and Incentive Program website.
