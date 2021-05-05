Approximately $3 million in federally-funded emergency assistance will be provided to students this summer with another $20 million to be distributed this fall through the university's Bobcat Cares grant.
Applications for summer funding will be available between June 1-15. Fall funding applications will be available from Aug. 23 to Sept. 9.
Students currently enrolled full and part time are eligible for funding.
Funds will be distributed directly to eligible students during the 2021 summer and fall semesters through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds seek to assist students financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on Bobcat Cares eligibility and how to apply, visit the Bobcat Cares website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.