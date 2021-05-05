bobcat mask

The Bobcat statue on Texas State campus wears a mask, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, near the Quad bus loop.

 Star file photo

Approximately $3 million in federally-funded emergency assistance will be provided to students this summer with another $20 million to be distributed this fall through the university's Bobcat Cares grant. 

Applications for summer funding will be available between June 1-15. Fall funding applications will be available from Aug. 23 to Sept. 9. 

Students currently enrolled full and part time are eligible for funding.

Funds will be distributed directly to eligible students during the 2021 summer and fall semesters through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds seek to assist students financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

For more information on Bobcat Cares eligibility and how to apply, visit the Bobcat Cares website

