Texas State is adjusting its Bobcat Trace communication response times and protocols to notify of potential COVID-19 exposures.
Starting Aug. 31, positive COVID-19 test results will be reported to the course's instructor and students enrolled in the class section. The fast email response time allows anyone who could have been exposed to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to get tested.
This is different from previous Bobcat Trace procedures due to not requiring recipients to isolate or quarantine at the time of email notification. The email will ask recipients to:
- Self-monitor for symptoms
- Wear a face mask for 14 days
- Stay home and get tested upon the development of any symptoms of COVID-19
- Report to Bobcat Trace if a positive test is received.
The university warns that contact tracing is important in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and asks for students, faculty and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact and have not already received a notification, to report in Bobcat Trace.
The university will continue releasing timely updates regarding COVID-19 and is hosting a virtual town hall on Sept. 1 from 10-11 a.m. to provide the latest COVID-19 information.
As for now, Texas State recommends students to receive COVID-19 testing regularly, get vaccinated, wear masks, to stay home if sick and to report to Bobcat Trace.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released. The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.
