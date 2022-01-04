The Jan. 8 matchup between Texas State women's basketball and South Alabama has been canceled due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols within the Jaguars program.
Due to Sun Belt Conference policies, games canceled due to COVID-19 are ruled as a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.
All 2021-22 women's basketball ticket holders may redeem their tickets for the Jan. 8 game for additional tickets to any remaining home game for the 2021-22 season. Redemption is available by calling 512-245-2272, emailing gametickets@txstate.edu or on game day at Strahan Arena.
Individual game purchasers will automatically receive a refund for their purchase. Purchasers who would rather forgo a refund and exchange unused tickets for another game on the 2021-22 season can call 512-245-2272 or email gametickets@txstate.edu.
Women's basketball remains scheduled to take on Troy at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Strahan Arena.
