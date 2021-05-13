Ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Hays County. Children can only be administered the vaccination when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
A walk-in clinic at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Blvd. will be provided tonight in San Marcos between 5pm and 10pm. Parents or guardians are encouraged to bring their children to the clinic, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to adult residents as well.
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra got approval to distribute vaccinations to children in the 12-15 age group late night May 12 and says he will continue to help vaccinate all citizens.
“Hays County has now administered one hundred thousand vaccines and we will continue to vaccinate all those in our community who wish to receive it," Becerra says.
