San Marcos voters elected Mark Gleason and Jude Prather to city council positions and approved a variety of city charter amendments as part of the November 2021 General Election.

Matthew Mendoza has been elected to San Marcos City Council, Place 1, with  52.07% (8,866) of the vote. Incumbent candidate and runner-up Maxfield Baker received 47.93% (8,160) of the vote.

”It's one of those things where you think, what more could I have done?” Baker said. “The reality is balancing mental health during election season is important. And I know I did everything I could. It was a good race.” 

Mendoza is currently a planning and zoning commissioner. 

