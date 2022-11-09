*Results are complete, but unofficial.
Matthew Mendoza has been elected to San Marcos City Council, Place 1, with 52.07% (8,866) of the vote. Incumbent candidate and runner-up Maxfield Baker received 47.93% (8,160) of the vote.
”It's one of those things where you think, what more could I have done?” Baker said. “The reality is balancing mental health during election season is important. And I know I did everything I could. It was a good race.”
Mendoza is currently a planning and zoning commissioner.
