*Results as of 11:58 p.m. CST. Results reflect voting in Hays County. Results are unofficial.
Winners are italicized.
Federal
United States Representative, District 21:
Chip Roy REP: 54.09%
Claudia Andreana Zapata DEM: 45.91%
United States Representative, District 35:
Dan McQueen REP: 33.28%
Greg Casar DEM: 66.72%
