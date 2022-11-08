*Results as of 11:58 p.m. CST. Results reflect voting in Hays County. Results are unofficial.

Winners are italicized.

Federal

United States Representative, District 21:

Chip Roy REP: 54.09%

Claudia Andreana Zapata DEM: 45.91%

United States Representative, District 35:

Dan McQueen REP: 33.28%

Greg Casar DEM: 66.72%

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.