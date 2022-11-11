Election Day is here, and first-time voters are excited for the opportunity to have their voices heard.
On the Hays County midterm election ballot, eligible citizens are voting for Texas Governor, Texas Lieutenant Governor, City Council members and more.
Many people have had their main focus on the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke, but voters like Halle DiValentone, an English freshman, believes it is important to be knowledgeable on all races including local ones.
“It's pretty important, especially considering they're the ones making the policies that will affect you the most,” DiValentone said. “If in Hays County, they make a policy, you should know who's going to be making the decision on that as a person who lives in the area.”
DiValentone, who used to go to the polls with her mother, said being able to vote for the first time and receive her own sticker was a thrilling moment. Knowing that her vote matters meant a lot to her.
“It was very like, ‘oh my god, I'm voting… I'm an adult and I can vote now because I used to go with my mom to vote,” DiValentone said. “She would let me see her vote so it was weird to be doing it like 'I'm voting. This is my vote being cast for the first time and I get my own sticker.'”
Tyra Collier, a physics sophomore, has been exposed to voting polls since she was young, her mother would also take her with her to go vote.
“My parents have always been really big on taking action for what you believe in so they've always voted so that instilled in me that voting is important if I want to see change happen,” Collier said.“I was really excited because I can finally vote and do something about it. It kind of went how I expected, it's really easy to vote.”
The ballot full of many races can determine the future of not only the state but the nation's policies. First-time voters like Collier feel heavily motivated to vote because of certain stances on these policies.
“One of the main reasons I decided to vote was definitely women's rights, I definitely believe that abortion should be legal, so I was voted for someone who could make that happen,” Collier said. "Women's rights, human rights, climate change are some of the really big important things I decided to vote for, or vote for people who have the same views as I did.”
Utilizing close voting poll locations is Rylee Williams, a wildlife biology freshman, plans for her first voting experience. She believes that voting on college campuses is essential to getting voters mobilized.
“Every vote matters, such as on our college campus, some college students may not have the means of transportation to get to other voting polls. So having one on campus where they can reach it, that means that more people are able to exercise their right,” Williams said.
Poll locations close at 7 p.m. but Williams believes that everyone should stay in line even if they experience long wait times.
“I would wait in line no matter how long it is, people are willing to wait four hours in a line for a Disney ride, if they can do that, I think it's a little hypocritical if they can’t wait to vote,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.