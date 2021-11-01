The General Election (constitutional amendment and local jurisdictions) is on Nov. 2. The University Star has compiled a guide for everything you'll need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day in Hays County.
Voting locations
All polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
San Marcos
- Brookdale San Marcos North, 1720 Old Ranch Road 12
- Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road
- Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee St.
- Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive
- First Baptist Church San Marcos, 325 W McCarty Lane
- Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail
- Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic, 401 Broadway Street #A
- PromiseLand Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road
- San Marcos Fire Station #5, 100 Carlson Circle
- San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive
- San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St.
- Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St.
- South Hays Fire Department Station 12, 8301 Ranch Road 12
- Texas State University, LBJ Student Center, 601 University Drive
Kyle and Uhland
- Hays County Development Service, 2171 Yarrington Road (Kyle)
- Hays County Precinct 2 Office, 5458 FM2770 (Kyle)
- HCISD Admin —Arnold Transportation Building, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road (Kyle)
- HCISD Transportation, 2385 High Road (Uhland)
- Kyle City Hall, 100 W Center St. (Kyle)
- Live Oak Academy High School, 4820 Jack C. Hays Traill (Kyle)
- Simon Middle School (HCISD Clothes Closet), 3839 B East FM 150 (Kyle)
- Tobias Elementary School, 1005 E, FM150 W (Kyle)
- Wallace Middle School, 1500 W Center St. (Kyle)
Buda
- Buda City Hall (Multipurpose Room #1034), 405 East Loop St, Building 100
- Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 N Farm to Market 1626
- Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3740 FM 967
- Sunfield Station, 2610 Main St.
- McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane
Wimberley
- Cypress Creek Church, 211 Stillwater Road
- Scudder Primary School, 400 Green Acres Dr.
- VFW Post #6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road
- Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12
Austin and Dripping Springs
- Belterra Centre, 151 [688] Trinity Hills Drive (Austin)
- Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, 28900 Ranch Road 12 (Dripping Springs)
- Hays County Precinct 4 Office, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway (Dripping Springs)
- North Hays County Fire Rescue Station #2 — Driftwood Battalion, 15850 FM 1826 (Austin)
What's on the ballot:
The following local and state elections will be featured on ballots in San Marcos. For a view of the sample master ballot listing all races in Hays County, visit the Hays County election website.
City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 5 (General Election)
- Mark Gleason (Incumbent)
- Zach Sambrano
City of San Marcos, City Council, Place 6 (Special Election)
- Jude Prather
- Mark Rockeymoore
City of San Marcos, Proposition A (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 1.03 of the City Charter (Statement of Goals) to replace the current section with a new statement of goals of city government that is organized by the categories of people, place, environment, economy, and public services.
City of San Marcos, Proposition B (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 3.01(c) of the City Charter (City Council -- Number, Selection, and Term) to establish term limits for council members by providing that a council member elected at the regular election held in November of 2022 or at any regular election held thereafter shall be ineligible to run for any city council position, other than mayor, for two years after serving three consecutive terms of office.
City of San Marcos, Proposition C (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 3.01(c) of the City Charter (City Council -- Number, Selection and Term) to establish term limits for the position of mayor by providing that a person elected as mayor at the regular election held in November of 2024 or at any regular election held thereafter shall be ineligible to run again for mayor for a period of two years after serving four consecutive terms in that position.
City of San Marcos, Proposition D (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 3.09 (Meetings of the City Council) to require all regular city council meeting agendas to include "Citizen Comment Period" and "Question and Answer Session with Press and Public" as agenda items.
City of San Marcos, Proposition E (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.01(b) of the City Charter (City Manager -- Term and Salary) to allow the removal of city manager by a vote of four members of the entire city council instead of five members, as currently required.
City of San Marcos, Proposition F (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.01(c)(2) of the City Charter (City Manager -- Duties of the City Manager) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city manager's appointment of assistant city managers.
City of San Marcos, Proposition G (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.02 of the City Charter (City Clerk) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city clerk's appointment of assistant city clerks.
City of San Marcos, Proposition H (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.02 of the City Charter (City Clerk) to change the residency requirement for the position of city clerk to allow the person appointed to that position to reside in either the city limits, as currently required, or within Hays County or within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction.
City of San Marcos, Proposition I (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.03(b) of the City Charter (Municipal Court) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the presiding judge's appointment of a municipal court clerk and assistant clerks.
City of San Marcos, Proposition J (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.03(b) of the City Charter (Municipal Court) to remove the residency requirement for appointment of the presiding judge.
City of San Marcos, Proposition K (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 4.04 of the City Charter (City Attorney) to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city attorney's appointment of assistant city attorneys.vote for or against)
City of San Marcos, Proposition L (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 7.01(a) of the City Charter (Planning and Zoning Commission) to add a provision stating that no action of the planning and zoning commission shall have any force or effect unless it is adopted by a vote of five or more of its members.
City of San Marcos, Proposition M (vote for or against)
- The amendment of Section 12.12(a)(4) of the City Charter (Charter Review Commission) to require the charter review commission to make a final report of its recommendations and require that the chair or a designated member of the commission present the report to the city council.
Statewide Propositions
Proposition One (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."
Proposition Two (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."
Proposition Three (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."
Proposition Four (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."
Proposition Five (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."
Proposition Six (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."
Proposition Seven (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."
Proposition Eight (vote for or against)
- "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."
Voter eligibility
In order to vote in Hays County residents must:
- be a U.S. citizen;
- be a resident of Hays County;
- be at least 18 years old by Election Day;
- not be a convicted felon;
- not be declared mentally incapacitated by final judgment of a court.
For more information on the Nov. 2 election visit the Hays County election website or contact the Hays County Government Center at (512) 393-7310.
