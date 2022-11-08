*Results as of 12:12 a.m. CST. Results are unofficial.
Winners are italicized.
Local
Mayor, City of San Marcos:
Jane Hughson: 62.76%
John Thomaides: 37.24%
Place 1, San Marcos City Council:
Matthew Mendoza: 52.07%
Maxfield Baker: 47.93%
Place 2, San Marcos City Council:
Saul Gonzales: 75.27%
Atom Von Arndt: 24.73%
City of San Marcos Special Election, Proposition A:
For: 81.84%
Against: 18.16%
County Judge:
Mark Jones REP: 49.56%
Ruben Becerra DEM: 50.44%
County Commissioner, Precinct 2:
Mike Gonzalez REP: 39.19%
Michelle Gutierrez Cohen DEM: 60.81%
County Commissioner, Precinct 4:
Walt Smith REP: 54.14%
Susan Cook IND: 45.86%
District Clerk:
Beverly Crumley REP: 48.97%
Avrey Anderson DEM: 51.03%
County Clerk:
Linda Duran REP: 46.71%
Elaine Cárdenas DEM: 53.29%
Judge, County Court-at-Law #1:
Robert Updegrove REP: 46.97%
Jimmy Alan Hall DEM: 53.03%
Judge, County Court-at-Law #3, unexpired term:
Dan O'Brien REP: 46.84%
Elaine S. Brown DEM: 53.16%
County Treasurer:
Britney Bolton Richey REP: 47.77%
Daphne Sanchez Tenorio DEM: 52.23%
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5:
Karen Marshall REP: 43.24%
Sandra Bryant DEM: 56.76%
