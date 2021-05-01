UPDATE: 9:08 P.M.
Hays County polling locations have reported cumulative but unofficial results as of 9:08 p.m. on May 1. Here are the updated numbers from San Marcos and Hays County races. Voter turnout is 6.20% with 8,740 out of 141,065 registered voters voting in this election.
City and school candidates general election unofficial results
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, District 3:
Courtney Runkle: 66.08% (298)
Richard W. Cronshey: 33.92% (153)
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, At-Large:
Will McManus: 54.71% (1,359)
Donyé Curry: 40.66% (1,010)
Bert Aguin: 4.63% (115)
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Trustees, At-Large:
Anne Halsey: 30.92% (1,083)
Mari Salmi: 25.29% (886)
Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy: 21.24% (744)
Andrew Fay: 12.62% (442)
Nicholas “Nico” Costilla: 8.54% (299)
Roger E. Davis: 1.40% (49)
Hays County Consolidated School District propositions unofficial results
Proposition A:
For: 59.81% (1,607)
Against: 40.19% (1,080)
Proposition B:
For: 58.31% (1,562)
Against: 41.69% (1,117)
Proposition C:
Against: 56.14% (1,503)
For: 43.86% (1,174)
Proposition D:
Against: 55.28% (1,481)
For: 44.72% (1,198)
Proposition E:
Against: 52.80% (1,415)
For: 47.20% (1,265)
Proposition F:
For: 62.68% (1,681)
Against: 37.32% (1,001)
The University Star will continue to provide updates as they become available.
