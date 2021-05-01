PAC voting.jpg

Texas State will continue to hold voting for the 2021 city and school general election until 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.

May 1 is the last day to vote for the Hays County general city and school elections. The University Star has complied a list of voting locations along with candidates and propositions on the ballot. 

The Star will monitor votes for the following races and propositions:

  • Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, District 3

  • San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Trustees, At-Large

  • Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, At-Large

  • Propositions A,B,C,D,E,F

Election polls close at 7 p.m. 

Election day locations:

San Marcos

  • Broadway (blue building, back of the parking lot), 401 Broadway St. #C

  • Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive

  • Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail (including Caldwell County SMCISD voters)

  • San Marcos Housing Authority/ CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive

  • Texas State University Performing Arts Center, 405 Moon St. 

Buda and Kyle

  • Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626, Buda

  • McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda

  • HCISD Arnold Transportation Building, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Kyle (including Caldwell County HCISD voters)

  • HCISD Transportation Department, 2385 High Road, Uhland (including Caldwell County HCISD voters)

  • Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center St., Kyle

Dripping Springs

  • Dripping Springs City Hall, 511 Mercer St.

  • Hays County Precinct 4 Office, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

City and school General Election candidates: 

Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, District 3: 

Courtney Runkle

Richard W. Cronshey

Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, At-Large:

Donyé Curry

Will McManus

Bert Aguin

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Trustees, At-Large:

Andrew Fay

Mari Salmi

Anne Halsey

Nicholas "Nico" Costilla

Roger E. Davis

Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy

Hays County Consolidated School District propositions:

The six bond propositions, all of which indicate a property tax increase, are as followed. 

Proposition A states the bond will be used for the issuance of $147,959,876 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.

Proposition B states the bond will be used for the issuance of $41,047,216 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. 

Proposition C states the bond will be used for the issuance of $12,784,128 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of athletic stadium facilities in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. 

Proposition D States the bond will be used for the issuance of $4,268,873 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of baseball stadium facilities, softball stadium facilities and athletic stadium parking in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. 

Proposition E states the bond will be used for the issuance of $29,820,598 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of central administration facilities in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. 

Proposition F states the bond will be used for the issuance of $2,578,000 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and upgrading of technology systems, infrastructure and equipment and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.

To qualify to vote in Hays County, residents must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen

  • Be a resident of Hays County

  • Be 18 years old

  • Not be a convicted felon

  • Present a valid state ID at the polling place

  • Not be determined by a final judgement of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

Sample ballots are provided on the Hays County website, as well as polling place COVID-19 safety requirements.

Contact the Elections Office at (512) 393-7310 or elections@co.hays.tx.us for assistance in determining if you reside within a municipality’s, school district’s, or MUD’s jurisdictional boundaries.

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.