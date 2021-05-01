May 1 is the last day to vote for the Hays County general city and school elections. The University Star has complied a list of voting locations along with candidates and propositions on the ballot.
The Star will monitor votes for the following races and propositions:
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, District 3
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Trustees, At-Large
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, At-Large
Propositions A,B,C,D,E,F
Election polls close at 7 p.m.
Election day locations:
San Marcos
Broadway (blue building, back of the parking lot), 401 Broadway St. #C
Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive
Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail (including Caldwell County SMCISD voters)
San Marcos Housing Authority/ CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive
Texas State University Performing Arts Center, 405 Moon St.
Buda and Kyle
Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626, Buda
McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda
HCISD Arnold Transportation Building, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Kyle (including Caldwell County HCISD voters)
HCISD Transportation Department, 2385 High Road, Uhland (including Caldwell County HCISD voters)
Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center St., Kyle
Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs City Hall, 511 Mercer St.
Hays County Precinct 4 Office, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway
City and school General Election candidates:
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, District 3:
Courtney Runkle
Richard W. Cronshey
Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Board of Trustees, At-Large:
Donyé Curry
Will McManus
Bert Aguin
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Trustees, At-Large:
Andrew Fay
Mari Salmi
Anne Halsey
Nicholas "Nico" Costilla
Roger E. Davis
Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy
Hays County Consolidated School District propositions:
The six bond propositions, all of which indicate a property tax increase, are as followed.
Proposition A states the bond will be used for the issuance of $147,959,876 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.
Proposition B states the bond will be used for the issuance of $41,047,216 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.
Proposition C states the bond will be used for the issuance of $12,784,128 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of athletic stadium facilities in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.
Proposition D States the bond will be used for the issuance of $4,268,873 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of baseball stadium facilities, softball stadium facilities and athletic stadium parking in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.
Proposition E states the bond will be used for the issuance of $29,820,598 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of central administration facilities in the district and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.
Proposition F states the bond will be used for the issuance of $2,578,000 school building bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and upgrading of technology systems, infrastructure and equipment and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements.
To qualify to vote in Hays County, residents must:
Be a U.S. citizen
Be a resident of Hays County
Be 18 years old
Not be a convicted felon
Present a valid state ID at the polling place
Not be determined by a final judgement of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote
Sample ballots are provided on the Hays County website, as well as polling place COVID-19 safety requirements.
Contact the Elections Office at (512) 393-7310 or elections@co.hays.tx.us for assistance in determining if you reside within a municipality’s, school district’s, or MUD’s jurisdictional boundaries.
