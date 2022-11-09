*Results are complete, but unofficial.
Saul Gonzales, a councilman of 6 years, has been reelected to San Marcos City Council, Place 2, receiving 75.27% of the vote. Atom Von Arndt, the runner-up, received 24.73% of the vote.
“I’m just grateful that I get to serve all my community for another three years,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales was first elected in 2016 for a three-year term and was reelected again in 2019. He is a second-generation citizen of San Marcos. He serves as a commissioner on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustments and the Neighborhood Representative with the Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA).
“I will do my best to represent the whole community of San Marcos,” Gonzales said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.